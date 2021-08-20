Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch issued for Cape and Islands

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Henri Intermediate Advisory Number 18A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082021

800 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

…AIR FORCE HURRICANE HUNTERS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING HENRI…

…STORM SURGE AND HURRICANE WATCHES ARE IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF

THE NORTHEASTERN UNITED STATES…

SUMMARY OF 800 AM EDT…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…30.0N 73.7W

ABOUT 375 MI…600 KM SSE OF CAPE HATTERAS NORTH CAROLINA

ABOUT 800 MI…1290 KM SSW OF NANTUCKET MASSACHUSETTS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…65 MPH…100 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 9 MPH…15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…995 MB…29.39 INCHES



WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* South Shore of Long Island from East Rockaway Inlet to Montauk

* North Shore of Long Island from Kings Point to Montauk

* Kings Point New York to Sagamore Beach Massachusetts

* Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Block Island

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk

* North Shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk

* New Haven Connecticut to Sagamore Beach Massachusetts

* Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Block Island

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* West of Fire Island Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet New York

* West of Port Jefferson Harbor New York

* West of New Haven Connecticut

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the northeastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada

should monitor the progress of Henri. Additional watches or

warnings will likely be required later today.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Henri was

located near latitude 30.0 North, longitude 73.7 West. Henri is

moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn

toward the northwest is forecast later today, followed by a turn

toward the north tonight. Henri is forecast to accelerate toward

the north through early next week and approach the coast of southern

New England on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher

gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and

Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Watch Hill, RI to Sagamore Beach, MA including Narragansett Bay,

Buzzards Bay, Vineyard Sound, Nantucket Sound, and Cape Cod

Bay….3-5 ft

East Rockaway Inlet, NY to Montauk Point, NY…2-4 ft

North shore of Long Island…2-4 ft

Kings Point, NY to Watch Hill, RI…2-4 ft

Cape May, NJ to East Rockaway Inlet, NY…1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch

area on Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by early

Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical

storm watch area on Sunday.

RAINFALL: Henri may produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches over

southern New England Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum

totals near 8 inches. Heavy rainfall from Henri may result in areas

of flash, urban, and small stream flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by Henri should continue to affect Bermuda

during the next day or so. Swells are expected to increase across

much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada today and

into the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf

and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local

weather office.

Hurricane Local Statement

Hurricane Local Statement

Tropical Storm Henri Local Statement Advisory Number 18…CORRECTED

CTZ002>004-MAZ002>024-026-RIZ001>008-201730-

Tropical Storm Henri Local Statement Advisory Number 18…CORRECTED

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA AL082021

531 AM EDT Fri Aug 20 2021

This product covers Southern New England

**HENRI IS FORECAST TO IMPACT SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND SUNDAY AND

MONDAY**

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Western Kent RI

– A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch have been issued for

Barnstable MA, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Dukes MA, Eastern

Kent RI, Nantucket MA, Newport RI, Southern Bristol MA, Southern

Plymouth MA, and Washington RI

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Western Kent RI

– A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for

Barnstable MA, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Dukes MA, Eastern

Kent RI, Nantucket MA, Newport RI, Southern Bristol MA,

Southern Plymouth MA, and Washington RI

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 780 miles south-southwest of Nantucket MA

– 30.2N 73.1W

– Storm Intensity 65 mph

– Movement West-northwest or 300 degrees at 9 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it

heads northward today, and is expected to make landfall near Newport RI

Sunday evening, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane. Henri will weaken

rapidly after landfall but will exit the region slowly through Monday.

The main hazards include damaging winds, flooding rain, and storm surge

flooding.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* WIND:

Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts

across south coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod

and the Islands. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having

window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural

damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.

Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be

uninhabitable for weeks.

– Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and

access routes impassable.

– Large areas with power and communications outages.

Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible limited to

significant impacts across the rest of southern New England.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant

impacts across southern New England. Potential impacts include:

– Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and

rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter

currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially

in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches

overflow.

– Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.

Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid

inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage

areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as

storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions

become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

* SURGE:

Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts

across south coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod

and the Islands. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by

waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.

– Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become

weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low

spots.

– Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and

numerous rip currents.

– Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in

unprotected anchorages.

Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited

impacts along the eastern Massachusetts coastline, north of Sagamore

Beach to the Merrimack River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,

including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so

immediately.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies

kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your

home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging

wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the

center of the storm.

If you are a visitor, know the name of the county in which you are

located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If

staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite

disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to

area visitors.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news

outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes

to the forecast.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Boston/Norton MA around NOON EDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.