Hyannis crash leaves pickup on top of sedan

June 30, 2025



HYANNIS – At about 7:15 AM Monday morning, a two-vehicle crash occurred at Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Pitchers Way in Hyannis. A Toyota Tundra pickup truck ended up on top of the hood of a Toyota Corolla sedan. No injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

