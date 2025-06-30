HYANNIS – At about 7:15 AM Monday morning, a two-vehicle crash occurred at Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Pitchers Way in Hyannis. A Toyota Tundra pickup truck ended up on top of the hood of a Toyota Corolla sedan. No injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Hyannis crash leaves pickup on top of sedan
June 30, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
