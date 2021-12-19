HYANNIS – A traffic crash in Hyannis sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM on Barnstable Road by the Cumberland Farms store. Ambulances from Hyannis and Yarmouth transported the victims to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Hyannis crash leaves two injured
December 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
