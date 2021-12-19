You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis crash leaves two injured

Hyannis crash leaves two injured

December 18, 2021

HYANNIS – A traffic crash in Hyannis sent two people to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM on Barnstable Road by the Cumberland Farms store. Ambulances from Hyannis and Yarmouth transported the victims to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

