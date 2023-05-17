You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis crash leaves vehicle on its side

Hyannis crash leaves vehicle on its side

May 17, 2023



HYANNIS – At about 4:45 PM Wednesday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash on Enterprise Rd near Bearses Way in Hyannis which left a Toyota Camry on its side. There were no injuries. Enterprise Road was closed in both directions until the vehicles were removed. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

