HYANNIS – Just after 2:30 PM Friday afternoon, there was a three-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 28) at Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis. Two of the vehicles had significant damage. Two peoples were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. An ambulance from the Barnstable FD transported 1 of the patients. There were heavy traffic delays in both directions until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Hyannis crash sends two people to the hospital
April 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
