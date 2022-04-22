You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis crash sends two people to the hospital

Hyannis crash sends two people to the hospital

April 22, 2022



HYANNIS – Just after 2:30 PM Friday afternoon, there was a three-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 28) at Ridgewood Avenue in Hyannis. Two of the vehicles had significant damage. Two peoples were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. An ambulance from the Barnstable FD transported 1 of the patients. There were heavy traffic delays in both directions until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 