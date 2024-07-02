Hyannis Fire Assistant Chief Mark Storie retiring after 33 years, promotions announced

HYANNIS – Hyannis Fire Assistant Chief Mark Storie is retiring after 33 years on the job. The department is inviting well wishers to come and congratulate him at the Hyannis Fire Department, 95 High School Road Extension from 9 to 12 AM on Wednesday July 3rd.
In a related story, this past Thursday the Hyannis Fire Commissioners unanimously promoted:
Deputy Chief Greg Dardia to Assistant Chief
Capt. Jeff Lamothe to Deputy Chief
Lt. Pete Nagorka to Captain.
July 2, 2024
