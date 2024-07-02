You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis Fire Assistant Chief Mark Storie retiring after 33 years, promotions announced

Hyannis Fire Assistant Chief Mark Storie retiring after 33 years, promotions announced

July 2, 2024


HYANNIS – Hyannis Fire Assistant Chief Mark Storie is retiring after 33 years on the job. The department is inviting well wishers to come and congratulate him at the Hyannis Fire Department, 95 High School Road Extension from 9 to 12 AM on Wednesday July 3rd.

In a related story, this past Thursday the Hyannis Fire Commissioners unanimously promoted:
Deputy Chief Greg Dardia to Assistant Chief
Capt. Jeff Lamothe to Deputy Chief
Lt. Pete Nagorka to Captain.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 