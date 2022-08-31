You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis fire boat responds to charter vessel taking on water

Hyannis fire boat responds to charter vessel taking on water

August 30, 2022

Hyannis Fire/CWN

HYANNIS – At approximately 3:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, the Hyannis Fire Department heard a distress call from the charter vessel “Bad Influence” to Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England (SENE). Coordinating with Sector SENE, two Hyannis Fire Department units that were underway on a communications exercise responded.

The Hyannis units were six nautical miles away from the vessel in distress which was taking on water and had five people on board. Both units were on scene within 15 minutes and were immediately joined by a responding USCG vessel. Upon the arrival of first responders, the leak into the vessel was stopped by its’
crew, and dewatering operations were completed. The disabled vessel was put into tow, awaiting the arrival of professional salvagers. There were no injuries to passengers or crew.

This incident and its successful conclusion highlight the collaboration between local and federal partners when responding to incidents on the water.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 