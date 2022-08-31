Hyannis fire boat responds to charter vessel taking on water

HYANNIS – At approximately 3:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, the Hyannis Fire Department heard a distress call from the charter vessel “Bad Influence” to Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England (SENE). Coordinating with Sector SENE, two Hyannis Fire Department units that were underway on a communications exercise responded.

The Hyannis units were six nautical miles away from the vessel in distress which was taking on water and had five people on board. Both units were on scene within 15 minutes and were immediately joined by a responding USCG vessel. Upon the arrival of first responders, the leak into the vessel was stopped by its’

crew, and dewatering operations were completed. The disabled vessel was put into tow, awaiting the arrival of professional salvagers. There were no injuries to passengers or crew.

This incident and its successful conclusion highlight the collaboration between local and federal partners when responding to incidents on the water.