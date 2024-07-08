HYANNIS – The Hyannis Fire Department has announced that Captain James Huska is retiring after 40 years in the fire service. The public is invited to stop by the Hyannis Fire Station at 95 High School Road Extension between 9 AM and 12 PM on Tuesday July 9th to congratulate him.
Hyannis Fire Captain retiring after 40 year of service
July 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
