HYANNIS – Hyannis Fire congratulates Deputy Chief Eric “Hans” Kristofferson. After 32 plus years in the fire service Hans is retiring. He was the Captain of C shift for 16 years. Today the members of C Shift made him breakfast for him and the Administration of the Department.
Congratulations and Thank you for your service, leadership and friendship.
Hyannis Fire Deputy Chief retires after 32 years
July 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
