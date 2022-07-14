You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis Fire Deputy Chief retires after 32 years

Hyannis Fire Deputy Chief retires after 32 years

July 14, 2022


HYANNIS – Hyannis Fire congratulates Deputy Chief Eric “Hans” Kristofferson. After 32 plus years in the fire service Hans is retiring. He was the Captain of C shift for 16 years. Today the members of C Shift made him breakfast for him and the Administration of the Department.
Congratulations and Thank you for your service, leadership and friendship.

