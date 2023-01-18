HYANNIS – From Hyannis Fire: In light of the recent heroic treatment Buffalo Bill’s football player Damar Hamlin received and the need for rapid CPR and AED use for cardiac arrest The Hyannis Fire Department announces, with Barnstable Police and Town of Barnstable, a FREE “Intro to First Aid & CPR Course” The informal courses is welcome to all and is just 2 hours long. Please see the attached flyer for dates & times.
Hyannis Fire offers Intro Into First Aid & CPR course
January 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
