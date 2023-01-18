You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis Fire offers Intro Into First Aid & CPR course

Hyannis Fire offers Intro Into First Aid & CPR course

January 18, 2023

HYANNISFrom Hyannis Fire: In light of the recent heroic treatment Buffalo Bill’s football player Damar Hamlin received and the need for rapid CPR and AED use for cardiac arrest The Hyannis Fire Department announces, with Barnstable Police and Town of Barnstable, a FREE “Intro to First Aid & CPR Course” The informal courses is welcome to all and is just 2 hours long. Please see the attached flyer for dates & times.

