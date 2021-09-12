HYANNIS PORT – Hyannis Firefighters and the Barnstable Harbormaster assisted a Kite Surfer who ran into trouble in gusty winds off the Hyannis Port Breakwater sometime after 3 PM Sunday. According to reports, the surfer had some kind of equipment malfunction and was forced to cut some of his gear to avoid being blown out of control. He was able to make sure and was not injured.
Hyannis Firefighters assist kite surfer off Hyannis Port jetty
September 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
