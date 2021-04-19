You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis Firefighters called to local bakery for reported fire

April 19, 2021

HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to the Pain D’Avignon bakery on Hinckley Road shortly before 6:30 PM for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to find a haze in the building. Smoke was also reportedly coming out of the rooftop vents. The situation was quickly brought under control although it is not clear what was burning.

The bakery survived a devastating fire at its former Airport Road facility on November 7th, 2007. At that time, Cape Wide News reported that “Authorities said it appears there had been a fire in the oven earlier in the morning which employees had removed material into a dumpster and they thought the fire had been extinguished. However investigators believe the fire caught insulation afire and spread into a ceiling. The dumpster was also smouldering when firefighters arrived. Hyannis firefighters were called back to the scene around noon Wednesday after the fire apparently flared up again.”

Fire at the Pain D’Avignon bakery in Hyannis on Novmeber 7th, 2007.
Photo by Frank F. Paparo/CWN file

