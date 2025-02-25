You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis firefighters douse small fire at Hyannis home

Hyannis firefighters douse small fire at Hyannis home

February 25, 2025

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Suffolk Avenue residence in Hyannis about 6 PM Tuesday. A small fire was discovered on the second floor of the house and extinguished. All occupants safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 