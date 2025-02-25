HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Suffolk Avenue residence in Hyannis about 6 PM Tuesday. A small fire was discovered on the second floor of the house and extinguished. All occupants safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Hyannis firefighters douse small fire at Hyannis home
February 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
