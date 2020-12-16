HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to the Cape Cod Mall sometime after 3 PM Wednesday. An odor of smoke was reported in the rear of the Sephora store. Officials believe a rooftop ventilation unit may have been to blame. One person was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Hyannis firefighters investigate smoke odor at Cape Cod Mall
December 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
