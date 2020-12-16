You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis firefighters investigate smoke odor at Cape Cod Mall

Hyannis firefighters investigate smoke odor at Cape Cod Mall

December 16, 2020

HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters were called to the Cape Cod Mall sometime after 3 PM Wednesday. An odor of smoke was reported in the rear of the Sephora store. Officials believe a rooftop ventilation unit may have been to blame. One person was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 