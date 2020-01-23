Hyannis firefighters rescue cat trapped in void space

HYANNIS – Hyannis Firefighters had an unusual rescue Thursday morning on Bacon Terrace. The department tells Cape Wide News that today’s technical rescue involved patience, as the crew worked to free a cat trapped in a void space of a wall.

The owners had attempted to lure the cat from the space but quickly noticed after many attempts that she was unable to turn around in the approximately 5-6” void space, and called for assistance.

Under most circumstances a cat that goes into a void space will eventually make its way out on its own, but was not able to in this instance.

After making observation points, and the cats increased anxiety it had started working its way up the void. It was determined due to the many larger dimensional lumber in immediate area, an opening in the Drywall in the adjacent apartment was most appropriate without causing excessive damage.

Crews worked cautiously not to further distress the cat, and were able to free Phoebe with some, but minimal damage.