Hyannis firefighters respond to basement fire

Hyannis firefighters respond to basement fire

March 21, 2022

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Betty’s Pond Road residence shortly after 7:30 PM Monday. Officials reported a fire had started in the basement and appeared to have been put out. Crews checked to make sure the fire was completely out and hadn’t spread. No injuries were reported.

