HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Betty’s Pond Road residence shortly after 7:30 PM Monday. Officials reported a fire had started in the basement and appeared to have been put out. Crews checked to make sure the fire was completely out and hadn’t spread. No injuries were reported.
Hyannis firefighters respond to basement fire
March 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
