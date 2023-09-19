You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis firefighters respond to car fire at Cape Cod Mall

Hyannis firefighters respond to car fire at Cape Cod Mall

September 19, 2023

Zach Hunter Schoone/CWN

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responded to a car fire at the Cape Cod Mall parking lot near the Marshall’s around noon Tuesday. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire and no other vehicles were damage. No injuries were reported.

