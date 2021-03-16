You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis firefighters respond to dryer fire in residence

Hyannis firefighters respond to dryer fire in residence

March 16, 2021

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 160 Dunn’s Pond Road about 3:45 PM. Crews discovered a clothes dryer had caught fire. The fire was quickly doused and smoke ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.

