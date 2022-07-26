You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis firefighters respond to gas leak

July 26, 2022

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responded to a gas line break Tuesday morning. The call came in about 8:30 AM off Mary Dunn Road. A two inch line was struck at an excavation site behind the Cape Cod Gateway Airport. Firefighters stretched a hose line to keep the fumes down until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. Airport operations were not being affected by the leak.

