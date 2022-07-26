HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responded to a gas line break Tuesday morning. The call came in about 8:30 AM off Mary Dunn Road. A two inch line was struck at an excavation site behind the Cape Cod Gateway Airport. Firefighters stretched a hose line to keep the fumes down until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. Airport operations were not being affected by the leak.
Hyannis firefighters respond to gas leak
July 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- VIDEO: Jumping Humpback Lands on Boat in Plymouth; No One Hurt
- Love Local Fest Will Celebrate Cape Cod’s Local Businesses
- Suffolk County DA Expands Civil Rights Efforts
- Advocates Gather in Support of Climate Bill
- Yarmouth Enacts Water Conservation Measures
- 4C’S Expanding Hybrid Class Model for Fall
- Wampanoag Tribe Receives Grant Supporting Aquaculture
- Mega Millions Jackpot Sits at $810 Million
- David Ortiz Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
- Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues
- Monkeypox Declared Global Health Emergency
- Officials Continue to Monitor West Nile Risk
- Alvin Makes Its Deepest Dive Ever