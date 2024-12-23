HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 6 PM Sunday. Crews found a small fire that had been extinguished by the occupants. The scene was checked for any further fire spread. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Hyannis firefighters respond to small fire in bedroom of a residence
December 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
