Hyannis firefighters respond to small fire in bedroom of a residence

Hyannis firefighters respond to small fire in bedroom of a residence

December 22, 2024

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 6 PM Sunday. Crews found a small fire that had been extinguished by the occupants. The scene was checked for any further fire spread. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

