Hyannis man arraigned for alleged witness intimidation in court



BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that Daishawn Williams, age 20, of Hyannis was arraigned on a single count of Intimidation of a Witness relating to an incident at the Barnstable District Court on June 22, 2023.

After a dangerousness hearing the Barnstable District Court ordered a cash bail of $7,500, wear a GPS monitoring device, and home confinement.

Mr. Daishawn Williams also faces charges of Interfering with a Police Officer in regard to an investigation of a shooting that occurred on Main St. in Hyannis on June 25, 2023.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.