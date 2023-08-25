Hyannis Man arrested for Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: On Friday, August 25, 2023, members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Service located and arrested 28-year-old Agnaldo Moreida Da Cruz of Hyannis, MA. Moreida Da Cruz had an active warrant for his arrest for Trafficking a Person for Forced Service and Aggravated Rape during the Commission of a Felony. Moreida was transported to the State Police Barracks in Yarmouth, where he was processed and then transported to Barnstable District Court for arraignment. Moreida was held without bail. A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for August 31st.

An investigation conducted by members of the Yarmouth Police Department’s High Risk/Special Victims unit revealed that Moreida lured the victim to the United States by promising employment and a place to stay.

Late in 2022 and early in 2023, Moreida allegedly contacted the victim in Brazil and urged her to come to the United States. Through promises of employment and a private bedroom at his residence in Yarmouth, Moreida convinced the 23-year-old Brazilian female victim to come to America. Moreida allegedly facilitated the victim’s travel out of Brazil, through Central America, and into Mexico, where he instructed her to cross the border into Arizona and get apprehended. This is the same crossing Moreida made a few years ago.

After being detained in Arizona, the victim contacted Moreida who facilitated her travel from Arizona to Yarmouth. After arriving in Yarmouth, the victim realized Moreida’s promises about employment and her private bedroom were false. The victim was allowed minimal communication with anyone but Moreida.

Moderida assaulted the victim and made threats against her and her family. Moderida also allegedly tried to extort funds from the victim and the victim’s mother. The victim fled Moderida’s residence in Yarmouth and reported the incident to the Quincy Police.

The Yarmouth Police Department’s High Risk/Special Victims Unit Detectives and Victim Specialists/Advocates investigated the case and provided continual support and advocacy to the victim during this investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or any other incident is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 x 0.