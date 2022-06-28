Hyannis man arrested for unlawfully carrying a firearm, charged as armed career criminal

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Monday at approximately 9:00 AM, they received a 911 call reporting a man walking around the Village Green Apartment with a gun. Barnstable Patrol Officers and Detectives responded and encountered 34-year-old Randy Newell, of Hyannis, on the property. During the investigation a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol was recovered along with 7 rounds of ammunition. Newell was arrested and transported to the Barnstable Police Department and then transferred to Barnstable District Court where he was arraigned on charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully carrying a firearm subsequent offense, possession of ammunition without an FID, and firearm violation with 3 prior violent/drug crimes. Newell was held without bail pending a dangerous hearing scheduled for July 6, 2022.

The Barnstable Police Department urges the community to stay vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and incidents such as these.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN