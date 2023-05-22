YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that they responded to Camp Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The caller reported that a vehicle had crashed through their fence and into the front corner of their residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the male operator, who was uninjured and walking around the yard. The operator was identified as Evanildo Ventura of Hyannis. Officers conducted filed sobriety tests and determined that Ventura was under the influence of alcohol. Ventura was arrested and charged with Operating under the influence of liquor, Operating negligently to endanger, Marked lanes violation and operating without a license. The building inspector was notified of the minor damage to the residence and will conduct a follow-up inspection of the property.
Hyannis man charged with OUI after crashing through fence, striking corner of house in Yarmouth
May 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
