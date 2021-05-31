Hyannis man charged with OUI Drugs and other charges after motor vehicle crash in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Saturday, May 29, at approximately 7:10 am, they received a report of a hit and run motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Camp Street and Willow Street in West Yarmouth. The victims reported that an older model brown pickup truck struck their vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers checked the immediate area and quickly located the pickup truck with the operator behind the wheel. The pickup truck had heavy front-end damage and smoke was coming from under the hood. The operator was identified as Gary J. Selvitella, age 33 of Hyannis. During the interaction with Selvitella, the officer noticed signs of impairment and a pill bottle in the vehicle. Selvitella was placed under arrest and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing.

Selvitella was charged with the following offenses:

OUI Drugs

Leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage

Malicious destruction to property

Selvitella was also charged with malicious destruction of property for damaging several items while in custody at the Yarmouth Police Station.