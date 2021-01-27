Hyannis man held on $10,000 bail on drug and weapon charges

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that over the last month, detectives have been investigating Travis S. Rockwell, 36, of Hyannis, regarding his involvement with illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.

Last Friday, Barnstable Police Detectives armed with a search warrant observed Rockwell leaving his residence on his motorcycle. Rockwell was wearing an Outlaws Motorcycle Club vest. Rockwell acknowledged he’s a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club Cape Cod chapter.

Rockwell was stopped and placed under arrest. He was subsequently transported back to his residence located at 121 Dunn’s Pond Road. The investigation initiated on December 19th of 2020 and the subsequent Search Warrant resulted in the seizure of:

235 Large Capacity feeding devices / Magazines

85 vials of Anabolic Steroids

Approximately 19 grams Cocaine

Assorted rounds of Ammunition

Assault Weapon AK-15

Rockwell was charged with the following offenses:

1) Trafficking Cocaine 18 grams or more

2) Reckless endangerment of a child

3) Unlicensed Possession of an Assault Rifle

4) Possession Class E substance (Steroids)

5) Possession of large capacity feeding Devices

Rockwell was held over the weekend at Barnstable Police PD pending his arraignment on Monday in the First District Court in Barnstable at which time he was ordered held on $10,000 bail.