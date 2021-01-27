You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis man held on $10,000 bail on drug and weapon charges

Hyannis man held on $10,000 bail on drug and weapon charges

January 27, 2021

Travis S. Rockwell
Barnstable Police/CWN

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that over the last month, detectives have been investigating Travis S. Rockwell, 36, of Hyannis, regarding his involvement with illegal possession of firearms and narcotics.

Last Friday, Barnstable Police Detectives armed with a search warrant observed Rockwell leaving his residence on his motorcycle. Rockwell was wearing an Outlaws Motorcycle Club vest. Rockwell acknowledged he’s a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club Cape Cod chapter.

Rockwell was stopped and placed under arrest. He was subsequently transported back to his residence located at 121 Dunn’s Pond Road. The investigation initiated on December 19th of 2020 and the subsequent Search Warrant resulted in the seizure of:

235 Large Capacity feeding devices / Magazines
85 vials of Anabolic Steroids
Approximately 19 grams Cocaine
Assorted rounds of Ammunition
Assault Weapon AK-15

Rockwell was charged with the following offenses:
1) Trafficking Cocaine 18 grams or more
2) Reckless endangerment of a child
3) Unlicensed Possession of an Assault Rifle
4) Possession Class E substance (Steroids)
5) Possession of large capacity feeding Devices

Rockwell was held over the weekend at Barnstable Police PD pending his arraignment on Monday in the First District Court in Barnstable at which time he was ordered held on $10,000 bail.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 