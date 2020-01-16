Hyannis Man Pleads Guilty in Connection with Heroin Conspiracy



BOSTON, MA – A Cape Cod man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to his role in a wide-ranging heroin trafficking conspiracy.

Krymeii Fray, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for May 7, 2020.

In May 2019, Fray and 10 co-defendants were arrested and charged with various drug distribution offenses. According to court documents, in 2018, federal, state and local law enforcement began an investigation focusing on Edwin Otero, the alleged leader of a Cape Cod-wide drug trafficking organization. It is alleged that Otero and his co-conspirators distributed large quantities of heroin throughout Cape Cod -including Hyannis, Mashpee, Centerville, and Osterville and Pawtucket, R.I. Interceptions from Otero’s phone identified Fray as a drug trafficker supplied by Otero.

On May 8, 2019, Otero, and others were involved in a shooting at Fray’s residence related to a drug debt Fray allegedly owed Otero. After the shooting, agents intercepted Otero discussing the fact that he had shot at Fray.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin carries a mandatory sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; and Barnstable Police Chief Paul MacDonald made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Pohl and Lauren Graber of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.