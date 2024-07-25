Hyannis man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm



BOSTON, MA – A Hyannis man pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ryan Diefenbach, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. Senior District Judge William G. Young who scheduled sentencing for Oct. 16, 2024. In November 2022, Diefenbach, along with co-defendant Donnell Pina, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

In September 2021, Diefenbach, and allegedly Pina, possessed a Chinese SKS .762 caliber rifle when they sold it to a confidential informant in Hyannis. Due to previous felony convictions, including prior convictions for carrying a firearm without a license, unlawfully possessing a firearm, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number and assault with a dangerous weapon, Diefenbach was prohibited from possessing firearms.

At the time Diefenbach committed the offense, the charge of being a felon in possession provided for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. Assistant United States Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The remaining defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.