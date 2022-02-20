Hyannis rescuers resoond to two crashes within minutes



HYANNIS – Just past noon on Sunday there was a 2 vehicle crash on Route 132 in dront of the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis. The occupants of both vehicles were evaluated at the scene. No injuries were rereported.



Less then ten minutes later there was another accident involving a work van at Bearses Way and Pitchers Way also in Hyannis. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating both crashes.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN