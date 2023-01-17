You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis school evacuated after small electrical fire

Hyannis school evacuated after small electrical fire

January 17, 2023

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the St. John Paul II School at 33 Cross Street in Hyannis shortly before 11:30 AM Tuesday. A small fire broke out in the school’s electrical panel. All students and staff safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 