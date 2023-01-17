HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the St. John Paul II School at 33 Cross Street in Hyannis shortly before 11:30 AM Tuesday. A small fire broke out in the school’s electrical panel. All students and staff safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Hyannis school evacuated after small electrical fire
January 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- COMM Fire Department Offers Guidelines for Seasonal Burning
- Provincetown Short-Term Rental Certificate Fee Increasing Thursday
- Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
- AAA Seeing Continued Decline in Mass. Gas Prices
- Provincetown Schools Get Funding to Improve Air Quality
- Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Progressing
- Edaville Planning to Introduce Housing Units, Park Focusing on Christmas
- Provincetown Offers Narcan, Emergency Preparedness Trainings
- Maine Gets 1st Mega Millions Jackpot with $1.35B Grand Prize
- Local Health Agent Says COVID Cases Increased in January
- Centerville Hosting Local Comprehensive Plan Workshop
- Local Events Celebrate MLK’s Legacy
- Drought Continues for Cape and Islands