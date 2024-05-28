Hyannis traffic stop leads to drug and weapon charges



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Sunday May 26, 2024 at 9:45 PM, Officers Kristina Gustafson and John Gardiner observed a Red Jeep Grand Cherokee commit several traffic violations on Main St. Hyannis and they subsequently stopped the motor vehicle for those violations.

Officers Gustafson and Gardiner then had conversation with the Jeep operator, 25-year-old Providence Rhode Island resident Frenyi Mieses (right). When Officer Gustafson returned to her cruiser to conduct a computer check on Mieses license status, he drove away from the motor vehicle stop at a high rate of speed. Barnstable Officers were able to catch up to Mieses approximately 1 mile away, and stop the vehicle again.

Mr. Mieses was then removed from his vehicle and a check of the interior was conducted. Officers noticed that the dashboard of the vehicle appeared to have been modified, and they eventually discovered a hidden compartment containing a 9 mm handgun, 45 grams of Fentanyl and 4 grams of cocaine.

Frenyi Mieses was charged with Trafficking More than 36 Grams of Fentanyl, Possession to Distribute Class B Cocaine, Failure to Stop for Police and several firearms violations, including Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.

Mieses was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Tuesday and held on Dangerousness.