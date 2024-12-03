You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis Youth and Community Center evacuated after ammonia leak

Hyannis Youth and Community Center evacuated after ammonia leak

December 3, 2024

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Youth and Community Center on Bassett Lane was evacuated after reports of an ammonia leak about 10 AM Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Hazardous Materials technicians were called to assist personnel with mitigating the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

