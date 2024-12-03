HYANNIS – The Hyannis Youth and Community Center on Bassett Lane was evacuated after reports of an ammonia leak about 10 AM Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Hazardous Materials technicians were called to assist personnel with mitigating the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Hyannis Youth and Community Center evacuated after ammonia leak
December 3, 2024
