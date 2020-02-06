You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hydraulic fluid spill prompts Hazmat response to Falmouth

Hydraulic fluid spill prompts Hazmat response to Falmouth

February 6, 2020

FALMOUTH – Approximately 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid reportedly spilled from a garbage truck in Falmouth. The incident happened around 1:30 PM on Davisville Road near Menauhant Road. Hazardous materials technicians and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection were called to the scene.

