FALMOUTH – Approximately 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid reportedly spilled from a garbage truck in Falmouth. The incident happened around 1:30 PM on Davisville Road near Menauhant Road. Hazardous materials technicians and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection were called to the scene.
Hydraulic fluid spill prompts Hazmat response to Falmouth
February 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
