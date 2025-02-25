ICE Boston arrests illegal Brazilian alien charged with raping Massachusetts resident

– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended an illegally present Brazilian national charged with raping a Massachusetts resident when officers arrested Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos Santos, 21, in Falmouth Jan. 21.

“Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos Santos is charged with horrifically victimizing a Massachusetts resident and represents a significant threat to the residents of our communities,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “In this case, we appreciate the Falmouth District Court honoring the ICE immigration detainer and allowing our officers to take custody of Vasconcelos in the safety of a jail cell rather than having to arrest him at large. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our New England communities.”

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested Vasconcelos after he illegally entered the United States near San Diego April 10, 2024. Border Patrol agents served Vasconcelos with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and released him on an order of recognizance.

The Falmouth Police Department arrested Vasconcelos January 20, 2025, and charged him with rape. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Falmouth District Court against Vasconcelos later that day.

The Falmouth District Court released Vasconcelos into ICE custody Jan. 21, and ICE served him with a notice of custody determination upon his arrest. Vasconcelos remains in ICE custody.

