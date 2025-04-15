ICE, federal partners arrest Brazilian charged with sex crimes against Massachusetts child

– From Ice Boston: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with federal law enforcement partners from the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested an illegally present Brazilian charged with multiple sex crimes against a Massachusetts child. Officers with ICE Boston and agents with FBI Boston and ATF Boston arrested Ilma Leandro De Oliveira, 53, in Falmouth, March 20.

“Ilma Leandro De Oliveira is charged with seven different crimes regarding the sexual victimization of a child in our Massachusetts community,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “These are crimes we simply will not tolerate. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our children by arresting and removing any criminal alien who poses a threat to our New England residents.”

U.S. Border Patrol arrested Leandro Sept. 20, 2007, after she illegally entered the United States near Laredo, Texas. The Border Patrol served her a notice and order of expedited removal.

On Dec. 27, 2007, ERO San Antonio removed Leandro from the United States to Brazil.

Leandro illegally re-entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

The Falmouth District Court arraigned Leandro March 18, 2025, for rape of a child, reckless endangerment of a child, indecent exposure, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, unnatural acts with a child, aggravated statutory rape of a child, and incest. Officers with ICE Boston and agents with FBI Boston and ATF Boston arrested Ilma Leandro De Oliveira in Falmouth March 20. They served her with a notice of intent/decision to reinstate a prior removal order.

ICE Boston transferred custody of Leandro over to the U.S. Marshals Service, April 8, as Leandro is expected to be prosecuted for illegal reentry after deportation.