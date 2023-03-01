You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Icy roads likely factor in Falmouth rollover crash

March 1, 2023

FALMOUTH – A vehicle overturned onto its roof in Falmouth shortly after 6:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened in the 600 block of Thomas B. Landers Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating if black ice contributed to the crash.

