IFAW able to rescue 2 of 4 dolphins that stranded in Brewster

BREWSTER – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) Marine Mammal Rescue & Research team deployed Friday afternoon to respond to the stranding of four common dolphins off Point of Rocks in Brewster. It was an outgoing tide, and when they arrived on site, two of the animals had died. One was collected for necropsy (animal autopsy) purposes.

The team then departed Brewster in their mobile dolphin rescue unit to release the two surviving dolphins off deeper waters at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown.