WELLFLEET – Volunteers with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) were in Wellfleet Monday morning. A group of white sided dolphins was spotted in the bay. According to reports the pod make it out of the area safely except for one dolphin which could not be saved. It was unclear if the strong winds this morning may have been a factor driving the dolphins.
IFAW volunteers in Wellfleet monitoring dolphins
March 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
