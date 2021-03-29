You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / IFAW volunteers in Wellfleet monitoring dolphins

IFAW volunteers in Wellfleet monitoring dolphins

March 29, 2021

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – Volunteers with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) were in Wellfleet Monday morning. A group of white sided dolphins was spotted in the bay. According to reports the pod make it out of the area safely except for one dolphin which could not be saved. It was unclear if the strong winds this morning may have been a factor driving the dolphins.

