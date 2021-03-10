You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / IFAW works to keep pilot whales from stranding in Wellfleet

IFAW works to keep pilot whales from stranding in Wellfleet

March 10, 2021

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – International Fund for Animal Welfare volunteers were in Wellfleet Wednesday morning. They were trying to keep a pod of pilot whales from stranding in Wellfleet Harbor and Duck Creek.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 