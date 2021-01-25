Improper disposal of ashes sparks brush fire in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – On January 24th at approximately 11:33 AM, the Wellfleet Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a large brush fire along the Cape Cod Bike Trail in the area behind Captain Bellamy Road. The reporting party was on the bike trail and reported a brush fire spreading quickly.

Wellfleet Fire Department personnel arrived on location at approximately 11:43 AM and confirmed a large brush fire immediately behind 15 Captain Bellamy Road, approximately 60’ x 100’ in area. The Department’s forestry unit, tanker unit and one engine company deployed pre-connected forestry hose lines and were able to extinguish the fire in approximately twenty minutes. However, fire personnel were required to stay on scene for an additional forty minutes to overhaul the scene, check for hotspots etc., eventually deploying 2,000 gallons of water in this effort. Efforts were successful in preventing the fire to spread to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the improper disposal of wood stove ashes earlier in the day by a homeowner.

Wellfleet Fire Chief Rich Pauley would like to remind everyone that wood stove ashes and coals can remain hot for several days after they are removed from a woodstove or fireplace. “The fact is that coals and ashes may remain hot enough to start a fire for many days after you think the fire is out. Hot embers will remain, often buried in the ash pile and will start a fire if not properly disposed of.” Pauley commented.

To be safe, simply treat all ashes and coals if they are hot (even if they had time to cool) and dispose them in a covered, metal container outside the residence and away from any combustible materials. Anyone with questions regarding fireplace or woodstove safety is encouraged to call the Fire Department, Fire Prevention Bureau for additional information.