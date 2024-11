BOURNE – An incident was causing major delays on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne. About 5 PM Tuesday, police and rescuers responded to a scene at Nightingale Road by the entrance to the Bourne Scenic Park. It was not immediately clear what happened but there were reports of multiple lanes blocked. One person was transported to a hospital. Traffic was later reported back to normal in the area.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.