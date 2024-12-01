You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Infant airlifted after being scalded by hot coffee in Dennis

Infant airlifted after being scalded by hot coffee in Dennis

December 1, 2024

DENNIS – An infant was reportedly scalded by hot coffee in Dennis. Rescuers rushed to a residence off Upper County Road just after 11 AM Sunday. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis to fly the victim to an off-Cape burn unit. Further details were not immediately available.

