MASHPEE – A 2-month-old reportedly suffered a fall in Mashpee. Rescuers rushed the infant to the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ shortly after 4 PM Friday to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to Hasbro Childrens Hospital in Providence. Further details were not immediately available.
Infant flown to off-Cape pediatric hospital after suffering fall in Mashpee
June 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Housing documentary to be viewed at Chatham’s Orpheum Theater on Saturday
- Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox hosting this year’s Cape League All-Star Game
- LISTEN: World Ocean Day this Sunday with Center for Coastal Studies
- LISTEN: AmeriCorps funding restored for Cape Cod
- Yarmouth lobsterman given OK to sell on town property pending town meeting on residential zoning issue
- Fundraising figures coming in for 2025 Walk for Hope
- Eastham resident receives emeritus status from Animal Rescue League of Boston
- Cicadas making quite the buzz on Upper Cape
- LISTEN: Quahog Day summer forecasts, booming business on Cape with Chamber of Commerce
- Canadian fires likely won’t impact Cape Cod air quality, though vivid sunsets expected
- Cape Cod Healthcare launches automated prescription dispenser ‘InstyMeds’
- Barnstable County questions immigrant sanctuary designation by DHS
- Fire at Captain Scott’s traced back to electrical or mechanical failure in the kitchen