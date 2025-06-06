You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Infant flown to off-Cape pediatric hospital after suffering fall in Mashpee

Infant flown to off-Cape pediatric hospital after suffering fall in Mashpee

June 6, 2025

Mashpee Fire/CWN

MASHPEE – A 2-month-old reportedly suffered a fall in Mashpee. Rescuers rushed the infant to the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ shortly after 4 PM Friday to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to Hasbro Childrens Hospital in Providence. Further details were not immediately available.

