Infant injured in fall down flight of stairs in Mashpee

May 12, 2020

MASHPEE – An infant in a stroller reportedly fell down a flight of stairs in Mashpee Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to a residence off South Sandwich Road and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

