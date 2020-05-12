MASHPEE – An infant in a stroller reportedly fell down a flight of stairs in Mashpee Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to a residence off South Sandwich Road and transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Infant injured in fall down flight of stairs in Mashpee
May 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
