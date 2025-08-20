FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported head-on collision that caused significant traffic delays and sent one person to Falmouth Hospital. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM Wednesday on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) at Red Brook Road. Further details were not immediately available.
Injuries reported, traffic snarled after head-on crash in Falmouth
August 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
