Injuries reported, traffic snarled after head-on crash in Falmouth

August 20, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported head-on collision that caused significant traffic delays and sent one person to Falmouth Hospital. The crash happened shortly before 3 PM Wednesday on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) at Red Brook Road. Further details were not immediately available.

