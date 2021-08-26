You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Injuries, traffic tie ups reported after rear-end collision on Route 6 in Eastham

Injuries, traffic tie ups reported after rear-end collision on Route 6 in Eastham

August 26, 2021

EASTHAM  – At least three ambulances were called to the scene of a traffic crash in Eastham shortly before 3 PM Thursday. The rear-end type crash happened on Route 6 by the Gift Barn between Massasoit and Brackett Roads.  The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash, which tied up traffic in the area, is under investigation by Eastham Police.

