EASTHAM – At least three ambulances were called to the scene of a traffic crash in Eastham shortly before 3 PM Thursday. The rear-end type crash happened on Route 6 by the Gift Barn between Massasoit and Brackett Roads. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash, which tied up traffic in the area, is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Injuries, traffic tie ups reported after rear-end collision on Route 6 in Eastham
August 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
