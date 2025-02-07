You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Inmates help repair Wellfleet Harbormaster’s office

Inmates help repair Wellfleet Harbormaster’s office

February 7, 2025

Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office/CWN

WELLFLEET – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Community Work Crew has been at the Wellfleet Harbormaster and Marina for a month, replacing old shingles, trim, and rot. Damp salt air is not kind to wood. Thankfully, the Sheriff’s Office Community Work Crew is a friend to government and nonprofit organizations. The incarcerated individuals on the crew are developing job skills and giving back.

