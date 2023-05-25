Investigation leads to drug and firearms seizure in Dennis

DENNIS – During the early morning hours of May 20, 2023, officers from the Dennis Police Department responded to an active disturbance at an apartment complex in Dennis Port. Upon officer’s arrival, the people involved in the disturbance were found to have already fled the area, leaving behind an unsecured apartment with a large quantity of narcotics in plain sight. A search warrant was sought by the Dennis Police Detective Division and was issued by the Orleans District Court. Upon service of the search warrant the following narcotics were located in the apartment:

35.4 grams of Fentanyl

11.2 grams of Methamphetamine

4.8 grams of Cocaine

Additionally, two Glock-style “ghost-guns” were located, both of which were loaded with ammunition. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives describes a ghost gun as a firearm that is privately made. They can look like any other firearm, except it is missing a key component. “For the most part, you would not be able to tell the difference between a firearm that you purchase at a business and what is considered a privately made firearm or ghost gun. They are almost identical. The components are extremely similar. The one thing that is lacking is those identifying markers,” ATF Charlotte Office Public Information Officer Corey Ray said

An arrest warrant for the resident of the apartment, Dereck J. Gonsalves, was issued which was in addition to three arrest warrants that were already outstanding for Gonsalves. During the morning of May 24, 2023, members of the Dennis Police Department’s Detective’s Unit along with Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit (VFAS), US Marshall’s Service and the New Bedford Police Department located and arrested Gonsalves from within a relative’s apartment in New Bedford.

Gonsalves has been charged with the following crimes: