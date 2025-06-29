CHATHAM – Chatham rescuers along with the Harbormaster and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a medical emergency off Monomoy Island shortly after 8 AM Sunday morning. According to reports, a mariner was found unresponsive on a vessel and rushed to shore. Further details were not immediately available.
Investigation underway after rescue at sea off Chatham
June 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
