Investigation underway after rescue at sea off Chatham

Investigation underway after rescue at sea off Chatham

June 29, 2025

CHATHAM – Chatham rescuers along with the Harbormaster and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a medical emergency off Monomoy Island shortly after 8 AM Sunday morning. According to reports, a mariner was found unresponsive on a vessel and rushed to shore. Further details were not immediately available.

