Jaws of Life used at Falmouth crash

October 28, 2020

FALMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a person from the wreckage of a crash in Falmouth. The crash happened about 12:15 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Sandwich Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

