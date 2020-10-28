FALMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a person from the wreckage of a crash in Falmouth. The crash happened about 12:15 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Sandwich Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Jaws of Life used at Falmouth crash
October 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
